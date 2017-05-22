Sea lion grabs girl off dock, pulls her into harbor

The FBI is now involved in the investigation of an "unprovoked" college campus killing. Early Saturday morning, a black student from Bowie State Univers... -- President Trump's plan to become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall has been welcomed by Israeli government officials.Not as pleasing to... The Ag Secretary made a trip to the ranch of Senator Deb Fischer to meet with those in agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.