Rising incidence of tick-borne Powassan virus infection in North America

Cases of human infection with Powassan virus , which can cause fatal neuroinvasive disease and long-term neurological effects, appear to be increasing in the United States. POWV is transmitted by Ixodes tick species found in North America.

