Riley County Police Department Daily ...

Riley County Police Department Daily Activity Report 5/22/2017

Riley County Police Officers filed a report for rape in Riley County filed a report for rape in Riley County on May 21. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when she reported that she was raped by an 18 year old known to her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

