Riley County Police Department Daily Activity Report 5/22/2017
Riley County Police Officers filed a report for rape in Riley County filed a report for rape in Riley County on May 21. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when she reported that she was raped by an 18 year old known to her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC