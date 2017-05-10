Riley County | No takers so far for several area races

With the filing deadline for local elections approaching, Ogden, Leonardville, Randolph, the city of Riley and USD 384 have yet to see any candidate filings. The deadline for Riley County, Manhattan and school district elections is noon on June 1. Rich Vargo, county clerk, said those interested in running for office should go to the Riley County website, rileycountyks.gov, for more information and for the complete candidate filing packet.

