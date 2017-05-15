Riley County Law Board approved RCPD 2018 budget for publication
Riley County Law Board members were apparently in an approval type of mode Monday, with unanimous approval of the proposed Riley County Police Department 2018 budget for publication after several weeks of discussion . The budget for publication calls for a 1.824 percent increase for $20,682,000.70.
