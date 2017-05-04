Report: Too early to know extent of damage on state wheat crop
Participants in the Kansas winter wheat tour say it is too early to know the full extent of storm damage on the state's crop. The first day of the annual tour on Tuesday covered wheat fields from Manhattan to Colby.
