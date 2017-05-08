Reasons' a chance to watch and talk
The Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is graphic and covers heavy themes, but that doesn't mean young students shouldn't watch the show, said Nicole Gonzalez. "I don't think it's a bad show, but if parents let their children watch it, they should be watching it with them and talking about it," said Gonzalez, a K-State graduate student studying marriage and family therapy and has worked the last two years with Manhattan High School counselor's office.
