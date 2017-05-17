RCPD activity 5/18/17

RCPD activity 5/18/17

Brewster Jones, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 3900 block of Zeandale Rd. on May 17, 2017 at approximately 4:01 PM. Jones was arrested on Riley County District Court warrants for battery of a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, interference with a law enforcement officer, violating maximum speed limits, failure to appear , and was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer.

