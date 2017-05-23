Prewitt wants to make education a gre...

Prewitt wants to make education a great experience for families

Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Prewitt, who announced last week she's running for a seat on the Manhattan-Ogden school board, is the fourth candidate in the race for three seats. Prewitt, who has lived in Manhattan for about four years, said her son just finished his first year of preschool in the district.

Manhattan, KS

