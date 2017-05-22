Person of interest in fatal shooting identified
Riley County Police Officers and detectives have developed a person of interest they would like to speak to in regards to the homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Nelsons Landing Sunday evening. That person is Steven Harris, 38, of Manhattan.
