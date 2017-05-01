New gaming, coffee shop coming to downtown
A new gaming store will be joining the tenants of Poyntz Avenue, said Gina Scroggs, executive director of Downtown Manhattan Inc. While giving an update on Monday about several issues related to the downtown area to the Riley County Commission, Scroggs said The Village Geek, which is based in McPherson, is planning to open a store in downtown Manhattan. The store sells new and used video games and board games, as well as comics, toys and collectibles, according to the business's McPherson store.
