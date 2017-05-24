Manhattan woman missing, may be with ...

Manhattan woman missing, may be with murder suspect

Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Riley County Police have filed a missing person report for a Manhattan woman who may be with a man suspected of murder. RCPD said Cora Brown, 37, may be in danger and may be with Steven Harris, who has a warrant for his arrest on murder and attempted murder charges.

