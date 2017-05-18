Manhattan-Ogden enrollment to rise, B...

Manhattan-Ogden enrollment to rise, BOE mulls facilities plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

On Wednesday night, BG Consultants told USD 383 board members a seven-percent increase over the next four years is a conservative estimate of what the future holds over the next twenty years. USD 383 administrators plan to follow the 2037 Master Plan as Manhattan experiences its next boom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Riley County was issued at May 19 at 12:43PM CDT

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC