Manhattan couple sentenced in prostitutea s kidnapping, death
A Manhattan man and woman were both sentenced on Monday to 28 years in federal prison for the kidnapping and death of a Junction City woman, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Larry L. Anderson, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death.
