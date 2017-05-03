Local sales tax numbers down

Local sales tax numbers released Wednesday are described as "disappointing" by Manhattan Finance Director Bernie Hayen, although Hayen points to several national chain retailers that also showed a downward trend this year of about two to four percent compared to April of last year. $826,024 in sales tax were collected in Manhattan in April, compared to $838,056 in April of last yearwhich was also lower than 2015.

