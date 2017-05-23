Light in closet cause of Sunday's fire

The Manhattan Fire Department had to fight a blaze caused by the malfunction of a light in a closet twice on Sunday. Ryan Almes, deputy fire chief, said crews were on scene at the fire, at 1533 Williamsburg Drive, around 1 a.m. and stayed until 6 a.m. They thought the fire was fully extinguished but had to return to the home about two hours later.

