Light in closet cause of Sunday's fire
The Manhattan Fire Department had to fight a blaze caused by the malfunction of a light in a closet twice on Sunday. Ryan Almes, deputy fire chief, said crews were on scene at the fire, at 1533 Williamsburg Drive, around 1 a.m. and stayed until 6 a.m. They thought the fire was fully extinguished but had to return to the home about two hours later.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
