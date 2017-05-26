Kansas Expocentre to host Freedom Celeb Shootout
The Kansas Expocentre is hosting the Freedom Celebrity Shootout fundraiser in efforts to support the Active Military members stationed in the area. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Fort Riley to help support their MWR programs for soldiers and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC