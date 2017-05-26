Kansas Expocentre to host Freedom Cel...

Kansas Expocentre to host Freedom Celeb Shootout

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The Kansas Expocentre is hosting the Freedom Celebrity Shootout fundraiser in efforts to support the Active Military members stationed in the area. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Fort Riley to help support their MWR programs for soldiers and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC