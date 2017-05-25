Jury finds Gihring guilty of one count of rape, not guilty on another
A former K-State student cited in a federal court lawsuit against the university who allegedly raped two different women in 2014 and 2015 was found guilty by jury of one of those counts Friday afternoon in the Riley County District Courthouse. Jared Gihring, who was in the courtroom with Brenda Jordan as counsel, was found guilty for the 2014 rape of Sara Weckhorst inside a fraternity house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
