Housing boom continues in Pott County

Housing boom continues in Pott County

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Seventy-eight properties sold in April, including 59 vacant lots "that more than likely are going to be built on," appraiser Lois Schlegel told county commissioners Monday. The 78 property sales in April were the highest for that month since 2014, when 87 county properties changed hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC