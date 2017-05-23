Housing boom continues in Pott County
Seventy-eight properties sold in April, including 59 vacant lots "that more than likely are going to be built on," appraiser Lois Schlegel told county commissioners Monday. The 78 property sales in April were the highest for that month since 2014, when 87 county properties changed hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC