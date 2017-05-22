Fort Riley psychologist files to run for election for board of education
Prewitt and her family have lived in Manhattan for four years, all of which she has worked as a psychologist for Fort Riley. "I was first inspired to run for the board by another psychologist who is on the school board in Topeka," Prewitt told KMAN Tuesday morning.
