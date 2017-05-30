Fort Riley honors Army community graduates
Since they moved to Fort Riley in 2010, Shawnette and Darryl Williams have balanced family life, working in the Army, starting a business and going to school. They've been deployed together, taken care of seven children and a nephew, and last year they opened The Positive Link in Manhattan, which provides stress reduction and resilience training.
