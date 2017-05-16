Driver that struck Manhattan woman id...

Driver that struck Manhattan woman identified by Riley County police

The Riley County Police Department identified on Tuesday the man who was driving a truck that struck and severely injured a Manhattan woman in April. Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan, was behind the wheel of a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the early hours of April 14 when he allegedly struck Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, at 12th and Bluemont Ave., RCPD said in a news release.

