Driver that struck Manhattan woman identified by Riley County police

The Riley County Police Department identified on Tuesday the man who was driving a truck that struck and severely injured a Manhattan woman in April. Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan, was behind the wheel of a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the early hours of April 14 when he allegedly struck Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, at 12th and Bluemont Ave., RCPD said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.