DataFile Technologies Announces Chris Berland as New CFO

DataFile Technologies Announces Chris Berland as New CFO

DataFile Technologies, a leader in health information management solutions, today announced Chris Berland has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. The new post was added to the leadership team to provide a dedicated focus on financial strategy, planning, processes and systems.

