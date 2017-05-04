Civic Plus Account Manager announces run for Manhattan City Commission
A CivicPlus Account Manager who has lived in Manhattan for seven years has filed for the Manhattan City Commission election. Jerred McKee has announced his candidacy for City Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC