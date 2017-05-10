City of Manhattan pursuing rescue pla...

City of Manhattan pursuing rescue placement options for Buck

1 hr ago

The City of Manhattan is pursuing rescue placement options for Buck, the German short-haired pointer that was surrendered to the City of Manhattan in late April after biting a child. City administration, in coordination with animal shelter staff, made the decision to place the dog in a rescue after a thorough investigation into the facts surrounding the case, according to a press release from the city Thursday.

Manhattan, KS

