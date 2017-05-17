Changes to Aggieville, Urban Core coming in future city ordinances
Drive-thru's, gas stations, and parking lots will soon have no place in Aggieville. At Tuesday night's meeting, Manhattan City Commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance which would amend Article IV of the Manhattan Zoning Regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC