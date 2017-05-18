"Back to Us": How Jay, Joe Don and Gary rediscovered the Rascal Flatts magic

Two women and a child were hospitalized Thursday night after falling 15 to 18 feet from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Washington State, officials s... -- A Chinese fighter jet conducted a barrel roll over a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane flying in international airspace above the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, ac... - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued the following statement today after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer notified Congres... University Park, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.