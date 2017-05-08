Astronauts Experience Decrease in Blood Vessel Function During Spaceflight, Study Finds
NASA researchers have long known the effect that a healthy heart can play in helping astronauts keep fit in space, but a new study from Carl Ade, assistant professor of kinesiology at Kansas State University, points to the importance of maximizing physiology at the microcirculatory level - such as your capillaries - in order to prevent a loss in endurance due to long space flights. Download video interviews, b-roll and scripts.
