Astronauts Experience Decrease in Blo...

Astronauts Experience Decrease in Blood Vessel Function During Spaceflight, Study Finds

1 hr ago

NASA researchers have long known the effect that a healthy heart can play in helping astronauts keep fit in space, but a new study from Carl Ade, assistant professor of kinesiology at Kansas State University, points to the importance of maximizing physiology at the microcirculatory level - such as your capillaries - in order to prevent a loss in endurance due to long space flights. Download video interviews, b-roll and scripts.

