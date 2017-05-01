3 Cats sign as free agents
While just two Kansas State football players were drafted in last week's NFL Draft, three others found homes in the NFL late Saturday night. Deante Burton, Dante Barnett and Charmeachealle Moore each signed undrafted free agent deals and will battle to make their respective rosters throughout this summer and fall.
