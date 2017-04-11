Speaker advocates on behalf of civil discourse in states' political arena

Five months after one of the most contentious political cycles in U.S. history climaxed with the election of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president, the war of words between Americans of differing viewpoints continues unabated. Lukensmeyer, executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, said she believes it isn't too late for people with starkly differing viewpoints to drop their hostilities and work together for the common good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.