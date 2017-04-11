Speaker advocates on behalf of civil discourse in states' political arena
Five months after one of the most contentious political cycles in U.S. history climaxed with the election of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president, the war of words between Americans of differing viewpoints continues unabated. Lukensmeyer, executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, said she believes it isn't too late for people with starkly differing viewpoints to drop their hostilities and work together for the common good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC