Speaker advocates on behalf of civil ...

Speaker advocates on behalf of civil discourse in states' political arena

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Five months after one of the most contentious political cycles in U.S. history climaxed with the election of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president, the war of words between Americans of differing viewpoints continues unabated. Lukensmeyer, executive director of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, said she believes it isn't too late for people with starkly differing viewpoints to drop their hostilities and work together for the common good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Mon Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC