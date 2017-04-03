RCPD to conduct DUI saturation patrol Saturday
The Riley County Police Department will conduct a DUI saturation patrol in Manhattan on Saturday. Officers involved in the saturation patrol will be looking for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.
