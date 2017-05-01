Officials: Relieving traffic on US-24 will require multiple projects
New data confirms that a long-term solution to traffic congestion on U.S. Highway 24 will require multiple projects, some starting as late as 2032, area leaders say. US-24 is at capacity, and state and local leaders for years have been looking at what improvements they can make to reduce traffic jams on the road.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
