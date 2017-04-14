Nepali translator will speak in Topeka
A Wycliffe Associates banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Western Hills Baptist Church, 2900 S.W. Auburn Road. In addition to his duties with Wycliffe Associates, Rai also serves about 600 youths at his local church, teaching them from the Bible every week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC