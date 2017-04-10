MHS girls finish first, boys third at Great Bend Invitational
Manhattan track and field had a strong showing at the Great Bend Invitational on Tuesday, with the boys taking third place with a score of 80 and the girls winning the meet with 146 points. The Manhattan boys swept the javelin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC