MHK commissioners discuss park improvements, sales tax increase

Will Manhattan voters be willing to fund park and recreation improvements through a sales tax increase this November? The answer to that questions remains to be seen. At Tuesday night's Manhattan City Commission work session, commissioners heard the final report on the Parks and Recreation Facility Feasibility Study and mulled over various options for funding the new facilities and improvements.

