Medicaid veto felt in Riley/Pott County ambulance fee hikes
Pottawatomie and Riley County officials are scrambling to find a more cost-efficient way to pay for its ambulance services - and Medicaid expansion could've helped, according to local leaders. County officials, along with City of Manhattan commission members, met Thursday afternoon in the Riley County Commission Chambers for their monthly joint meeting.
