Manhattan Riverfront and ambulance service considered by intergovernmental group
Imagine pedestrian bridges, food trucks, walking and bicycle trails, and even concerts down by the Manhattan Riverfront those are just some of the proposed designs and plans created by Kansas State University students with landscape and architecture. Schematics and drawings were shared with Manhattan intergovernmental leaders Monday.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
