Manhattan man arrested on sex-related charges

A 24-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested on several sex-related charges, with a bond set of $500,000. According to Friday morning's early Riley County Police arrest report, Qavonjez Nauckeyx Mason was taken into custody at 11:35 Thursday night in the 1200 block of Fremont Street for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, electronic solicitation, and aggravated endangering a child.

