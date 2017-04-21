Manhattan company to offer free plane rides for students at Aviation Career Day

The company, Flex Air, is sponsoring an Aviation Career Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 29 at Manhattan Regional Airport, 1725 S. Airport Road, according to a news release. Current high-school sophomores, juniors and seniors can attend the event, which includes a career expo, control tower and fire station tours, and airplanes on display.

