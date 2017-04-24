Manhattan commissioners discuss grease management ordinance
The City of Manhattan may update an ordinance that regulates the amount of grease and food waste flowing into it's wastewater systems. At Tuesday night's city commission work session, assistant city planner Randy DeWitt updated commissioners on the Grease Management Permit Program Ordinance that has now been in effect for five years.
