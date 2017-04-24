Manhattan Broadcasting recognized by Guard and Reserve support group
Manhattan Broadcasting was recognized Saturday evening at the 2017 annual employer awards ceremony, hosted by the Kansas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve group. Manhattan Broadcasting was one of nine employers in the state and the only one from the Manhattan area to receive the Above and Beyond Award from the ESGR.
