Managing Your Money - April 25, 2017
Card skimming devices recently been found in Manhattan, and ESB's Brad Tajchman discusses the rise in this billion dollar crime, what you can do to avoid them, and what to do if you come across one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
