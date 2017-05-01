Longtime area newspaper family honored

Longtime area newspaper family honored

John G. Montgomery of Junction City and Greg Buser and Robert Hilton of KNZA radio in Hiawatha are the 2017 winners of the Huck Boyd Community Journalism Leader of the Year awards. Montgomery, retired publisher of the Junction City Daily Union, is the winner of the 2017 Huck Boyd Leader of the Year award in Community Newspapers.

