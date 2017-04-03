Local Kiwanis plan to improve iconic landmark
One of Manhattan's best-known landmarks will be more accessible to people of all abilities and age after the local Kiwanis chapter installs an observation deck above the Manhattan sign on Bluemont Hill. Kiwanis member Kent Foster said the club got the idea for the project after brainstorming ways to commemorate their upcoming hundredth anniversary in 2022.
