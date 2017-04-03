Legislators address concerns at public meeting
A panel consisting of State Senator Tom Hawk, State Representative Susie Swanson, State Representative Sydney Carlin and State Representative Tom Phillips addressed several questions pertaining to education, taxes and state budgeting on Saturday, April 1. At the Sunset Zoo's Nature Exploration Center, free coffee and donuts were provided to the public as the panel of legislators attempted to explain how they were working to right the wrongs of others in the statehouse, while also explaining their positions on boards, discussing budgeting and deficit numbers causing concern throughout the state, and addressing other issues such as mental health funding, education funding and the costs of state transportation systems.
