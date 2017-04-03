Legislators address concerns at publi...

Legislators address concerns at public meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

A panel consisting of State Senator Tom Hawk, State Representative Susie Swanson, State Representative Sydney Carlin and State Representative Tom Phillips addressed several questions pertaining to education, taxes and state budgeting on Saturday, April 1. At the Sunset Zoo's Nature Exploration Center, free coffee and donuts were provided to the public as the panel of legislators attempted to explain how they were working to right the wrongs of others in the statehouse, while also explaining their positions on boards, discussing budgeting and deficit numbers causing concern throughout the state, and addressing other issues such as mental health funding, education funding and the costs of state transportation systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Riley County was issued at April 04 at 4:13PM CDT

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC