Kansas State to remember soldiers who died in WWI
Kansas State University is remembering 48 students who died in World War I as the nation marks the recent 100-year anniversary of entering the global conflict. The Manhattan Mercury reports that the event is planned for April 21 at Memorial Stadium, where football games were played from the 1920s through 1967.
