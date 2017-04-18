Kansas State to have inauguration ceremony for president
The retired four-star Air Force general and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is the 14th president in the university's 154-year history. The ceremony for Myers is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in McCain Auditorium on the university's main Manhattan campus.
