Kansas college student scores Dr Pepper fountain, calls it the
Dr Pepper surprised Claire Daniels by installing a rust-colored fountain capable of holding five gallons of Dr Pepper on her front lawn in Manhattan, Kan. Since it's not safe for her to drink directly from the well, the soda company gave their fan 1,200 cans.
