K-State's Willock arrested, charged Sunday morning

Breaking news out of the Big 12 as Kansas State freshman, Eternati Willock, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal . According to a Riley County Police Department arrest report, Willock was arrested at 12:40 a.m. and charged with criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor.

