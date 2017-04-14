K-State student and Dr Pepper fan surprised with life-size soda fountain
Claire Daniels, senior at Kansas State University, and her friends react after the unveiling of Daniels' very own Dr Pepper fountain on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Manhattan, Kan. Dr Pepper surprised Daniels with the fountain after seeing a tweet from her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC